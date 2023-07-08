Telangana man seeks ‘justice’ over daughter’s death in medical college

A 24-year-old girl from Rahman Bagh in Nalgonda District, Telangana, died under suspicious circumstances in March 2023. Her father, Md Ashrafullah Khan, is now fighting for justice.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khan narrated the sequence of events, starting from February

Arshiya Anjum, the deceased girl, had joined Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Govt. Medical College in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to pursue MBBS in 2017. She was scheduled to complete her degree in April.

On the night of February 26, Arshiya called her father to complain about suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. The next day, her father decided to travel to Himachal Pradesh.

On March 1, Khan arrived in Delhi and immediately took a bus to Chandigarh. However, at 11 am on the same day, he received a distressing call from the warden informing him that his daughter’s health had deteriorated, and she had been admitted to the ICU.

Md Ashrafullah Khan reached the hospital at 6 pm, only to find his daughter in a critical condition. The ambulance was already waiting to transfer her to another hospital in Chandigarh. Tragically, Arshiya had slipped into a coma by the time her father arrived.

When Md Ashrafullah Khan inquired about the reason behind his daughter’s coma, he was allegedly informed by the doctor that it was a result of severe diarrhea.

Upon reaching the hospital in Chandigarh, doctors informed Khan that his daughter’s condition was critical. Her urine examination result raised suspicion.

Arshiya fought for her life for 20 days but, tragically, succumbed to her illness.

Devastated by the loss of his daughter, Khan is determined to seek justice. He is demanding a thorough investigation. A case has already been registered in Himachal Pradesh.

However, he alleged that the police are waiting for a medical report.

Khan has expressed suspicion towards his daughter’s friend. He believes that a detailed probe will uncover the truth and bring justice to his daughter.

Khan has also written letters to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, seeking their assistance for a fair investigation.