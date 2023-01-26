Telangana: Maoist member Madavi Bheema surrenders in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Madavi Bheema, a member of the CPI-Maoist, surrendered before the Mulugu superintendent of police (SP) Dr Sangramsingh G Patil on Wednesday.

Bheema is a native of Komatpally village, Ursuru tahsil of Bijapur district which is a Naxal-affected area and comes from a poor family.

Pamedu Dalam members used to visit his village and sang revolutionary songs which captured Bheema’s attention towards the Maoist movement at an early stage.

Bheema later joined the party and served as a militia member for two years.

He went underground, joined the 1st battalion of PLGA and worked in the second platoon of the 1st company in December 2012.

He was involved in a fire exchange in Sukma district in 2014 and 2015.

Six members of the Maoist party were injured and 14 policemen died in the fire exchange in 2014.

Bheema was further involved in another exchange of fire at Pottongupadu, in which policemen were injured.

According to the police, Bheema realised that Maoist leaders were using innocent tribals and surrendered.