Telangana: Marriage postponed after would-be groom tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: A marriage was postponed after bridegroom was found COVID-19 positive. This incident took place in Yellareddy mandal of Sircilla district.

According to the reports, marriage of a 25-year-old man was scheduled on April 23 and all the arrangements were completed.

A day before the marriage, the bridegroom fell ill with fever and cough symptoms. Upon testing by the family members, it was found that he was COVID-19 positive.

After getting the report, the family members decided to postpone the marriage and the same was communicated to the bride’s family as well. The bride’s family also agreed on the issue.