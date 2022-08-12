Telangana: Mass singing of National Anthem across state on Aug 16

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that mass singing of the National Anthem is scheduled on August 16 across the state.

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day and the state government’s ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ the mass singing will be played all over the state at 11:30 am sharp on August 16.

The anthem will be played/sung in all the Gram panchayats, all wards in urban local bodies, important traffic junctions, landmarks, and all institutions like schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres, jails, and offices, market places, etc.

Also Read Hyderabad: School students turn up to watch Gandhi in theatres

Police authorities were directed to create an action plan in preparation for the event. The chief secretary said that utmost discipline will be maintained without any movement or noise during the event.

On August 15, Independence Day celebrations will be held in the Golconda fort in Hyderabad. Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will hoist the national flag at 10.30 am. A national salute will also be given to the Indian flag.