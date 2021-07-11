Telangana may see heavy rainfall from July 11 to 13

Hyderabad: Some districts of Telangana is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange warning for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (rural and urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Kamareddy districts.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the warning has been issued following the low pressure that is forming over the Bay of Bengal.

TOI quoted Naga Ratna, in charge director, IMD, Hyderabad as saying that the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal that is likely to form on July 11 will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of Telangana. The intensity of rain is likely to reduce from July 14.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society forecasted that Hyderabad will see light to moderate rainfall for the next couple of days, Telangana Today reported.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 33-35 and 24-26 degree Celsius respectively.

In the month of June, Telangana witnessed 50 percent excess rainfall. The state received 194.55 mm rainfall against the normal 130 mm for the month.

Among districts, Adilabad received the highest rainfall of 318.7 mm while Wanaparthy recorded the least i.e., 76.8 mm. Out of 33 districts of the state, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Vikarabad received normal rainfall while the remaining 27 districts received excess rainfall.