Telangana may see heavy rainfall in 48 hours

Hyderabad: As per the weather updates, Telangana along with some parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall occurred in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and some parts of Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak and 38.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jangamaheshwarapuram in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh yesterday.

Yesterday, Hyderabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius.