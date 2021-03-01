Telangana: Medaram temple shut after two employees test COVID-19 positive

Mulugu: Days after the mini-festival ended, Medaram Sammakka Saralamma temple in Mulugu district will be shut for 21-days after two officials from the Endowments Department had tested positive for the COVID-19, authorities said.

The temple will remain shut from March 1-21. The temple had recently hosted a four-day festival ‘Mini Medaram Jatara’ which began on February 24. The devotees continued to visit the temple to offer prayers as they were not aware of the incident.

In view of this, the authorities decided to close the temple for 21 days so that more people would not be afraid of getting infected by coming here. During this period, the authorities will sanitize the temple.

Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Appaiah told New Indian Express: “After two staffers tested positive, a total of 73 employees, who discharged duties in the temple recently, were made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests. They all tested negative. However, we request those who visited the temple to home quarantine themselves.”

Bhupalapally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, his wife and Warangal Rural District Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gandra Jyothi had tested positive for COVID-19 after offering prayers at Medaram.