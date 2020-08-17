Telangana mega conference on post-COVID investment opportunities

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be organising ‘Make in Telangana’, a mega virtual conference and exhibition with the theme — ‘Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post-COVID’.

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held on August 27-28 while a 90-day virtual exhibition is scheduled between August 27 and November 24. The objective of this initiative is to explore investment opportunities and new partnerships.

“Make in Telangana aims to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the state, products and services of the Industries from Telangana. The event helps to build new partnerships, collaborations and explore national and international investment through high level networking and structured B2B and B2G meetings, the government said.

The conference will be addressed by leading Indian CEOs and also CEOs from across the world, on the opportunities and challenges in sectors including IT, pharma, textiles, electric vehicles, food processing, aerospace and defence, retail and infrastructure.

Focused areas of the virtual exhibition are life sciences, IT & electronics, aerospace & defence, food processing, automobile, textiles and apparel, chemical, FMCG and domestic appliances, engineering and capital goods, gems and Jewellery, waste management and green technologies, renewable energy, mineral-based industries, logistics, start-ups and emerging technologies, real estate & infra.

Many stakeholders cutting across several sectors from India and abroad are expected to attend the virtual conference and exhibition.