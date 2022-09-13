Telangana: Men harass female SI, accused of castism, at Ganesh procession

Hyderabad: A woman sub-inspector (SI) was attacked and abused by a group of men at Nelakondapalli Mandal headquarters on Sunday night.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the SI G Sravanthi received information about a possible ruckus created by some drunk men during the Ganapathi idol immersion.

As soon as she reached there with her constable, the men started abusing the woman police officer. When she tried to warn them of the consequences, they physically assaulted her by dragging her. The SI received minor injuries.

Her constable was also injured in the scuffle. Based on her complaint, a case was registered.

However, a new twist has come up as a video was uploaded by one of the men present at the spot where the SI can be seen using casteist slurs.

In Khammam District,Nelakondapalli ( SC Madiga Colony ) ,SI Sravanthi Reddy Defamed in the name of cast. Saying that your Madigas are my sons( with Anger )



Action should be taken against SI who insulted Madiga Youth.@RSPraveenSwaero @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @MissionAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/Q1KcHQgGRV — Ajay N 🌱 (@AjaySwaeroN) September 12, 2022

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Khammam rural, denied any truth behind the video and termed it misleading.