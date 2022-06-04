Telangana: Meningitis vaccination drive for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj committee chairman on Friday surveyed the travel arrangements for pilgrims ahead of their departure for the annual Islamic pilgrimage. They also announced a vaccination camp for the pilgrims against meningitis.

Chairman, Mohammed Saleem surveyed the prayer area along with the seating arrangement for the pilgrims at the departure and arrivals, at the airport. Saleem further asked the airport authorities to ensure proper arrangements for the pilgrims.

He went on to say that the Haj house at Nampally has arranged a vaccination camp to inoculate the pilgrims against meningitis. The three-day vaccination camp will be held from June 4-6 between 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Officials from the GMR airport, Saudi Arabia airlines along with Haj house authorities were present at the inspection drive.