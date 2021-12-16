Telangana: Mercury dips, minimum temperatures plummet below 10°C

Hyderabad: Several regions of Telangana shivered as the lowest temperature dropped by one to two degrees below usual. On Thursday, December 16, morning, weather bloggers in the state rushed to social media to reveal that the temperature in the Adilabad district, had dropped to single digits that are 9 degrees Celsius in the morning.

On Twitter, Balaji T, an independent weather blogger who goes by the handle ‘Telangana weatherman,’ posted, ‘First single-digit temperature of the season recorded today in Telangana.’

Today’s low temperature was 9 degrees Celsius in Tiryani, Komaram Bheem Asifabad. Rajendranagar in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had the lowest minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius. Some locations recorded temperatures as high as 12 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are forecast to fall further starting tonight. “Kohir in Sangareddy also had the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, as did Tiryani in Komaram Bheem Asifabad,” he stated.

#Begumpet airport which is official IMD observatory for #Hyderabad has recorded minimum temp of 13.5°C.



Temperature to drop further in comming days with intense COLD WAVE during Dec 18-21

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, temperatures may continue to fall over the following three to four days and may go below 10 degrees in Adilabad. Temperatures have dropped due to the north easterlies in Telangana and the western disturbance in north India.

“Over the next three to four days, temperatures will continue to dip below average by roughly 3-4 degrees,” said K Naga Ratna, director of IMD. It’s not yet a cold front. The temperature in Adilabad is being watched since it may go below 10 degrees Celsius. In the next days, temperatures in Hyderabad might reach 17 degrees Celsius,” she added.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 15 at Adilabad, Telangana, at 12.2 degrees Celsius, according to official data from the India Meteorological Department IMD. According to the IMD, certain sections of the state saw a temperature drop that was above average — a shift of 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad has dropped by 1.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature has dropped by one degree Celsius. On December 15, the highest temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in Ramagundam fell to 15.3 degrees Celsius, a drop of 1.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature at Medak was 13 degrees Celsius.

In a bulletin released on Thursday, the IMD announced that Hyderabad would see partly overcast skies for the next 48 hours, beginning on December 16 and ending on December 17. “During the morning hours, mist/haze is highly likely to persist.” Surface winds are expected to be north-easterly, with gusts of up to 10 kilometres per hour.”