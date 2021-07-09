Metro Neo project to connect Warangal, Hanamkonda, Kazipet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government plans to develop Metro Neo project over a distance of 15.5 km, connecting Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

Maha Metro has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Neo and submitted it to the Telangana government for approval.

A combination of at-grade (7.1 km) and elevated system (8.4 km) alignment with 21 stations connecting Warangal and Kazipet railway stations via Hanamkonda was finalised, says the annual report of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development for 2020-21.

In order to keep pace with the rapid development in Warangal, a Metro Rail Transit has been deemed essential. A Metro-Neo project was proposed and consequently, Maha Metro was appointed to prepare a DPR.

The government also plans to take up an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (Metro Neo) project in Hyderabad. The project on KPHB-Financial District-Kokapet corridor is planned in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

According to the report, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up construction of skywalks at two locations in Hyderabad – Mehdipatnam and Uppal. The skyways, which are estimated to cost Rs 61.80 crore, are targeted to complete by the end of November 2021.

The HMDA has also proposed to take up development of Eco-Park at Kothwalguda near Himayatsagar in an area of 85 acres. The park will consists of an aquatic bird park, aviary, butterfly park, amphitheatre, rural huts, food courts, sculpture park, mountain biking tracks with landscape and greenery.

A total of 15 new bridges cum check dams at a cost of Rs 8 crore are planned on the Musi river to ease traffic and develop the old city.

As per the action plan for 2021-22, a total of 49 works under 15 packages are to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 858.32 crore under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) during 2021-22. This is to ensure proper drainage/surplus water flow in Hyderabad urban agglomerate, especially during rainy season.

Integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets and ‘vaikuntadhamams’ (cremation grounds) in all Urban Local Bodies, costing Rs 700 crore, are proposed to be completed during the year.

The report mentions that Telangana is number one in the country in implementation of PM SVANidhi, a central scheme to help street vendors. A total of Rs 347 crore as loans were sanctioned for 3,47,006 street vendors during 2020-21.

The year also saw India’s first cable stayed bridge coming up at Durgam Cheruvu, a lake in Hyderabad’s information technology cluster, with architectural illumination, deck lighting and rock lighting at a cost of Rs 184 crore.

The department’s highlights during the year include commissioning of first-ever construction and demolition waste management plant with a capacity to process 500 tonnes per day at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

South India’s first Waste-to-Energy (WTE) also came up at Jawaharnagar in Hyderabad with a capacity of 19.8 MW.

LED street lighting on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) around Hyderabad for balance stretch of length 136 km was commenced, duly finalising the tenders at a cost of Rs 100.22 crore in four packages with the period of completion being 12 months. This illumination will facilitate to improve the safety of road users on the ORR and control any anti-social and illegal activities.

The first of its kind trauma care facility in the country was introduced on the ORR by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL) at 10 interchanges rendering exceptional services for any emergency/accidents taking place on it.