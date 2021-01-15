Telangana: Military recruitment rally to commence from March 5

Hyderabad: Military recruitment rally shall be held from March 5 to 24 at ‘Telangana Sports School’, Hakimpet for the enrolment of candidates into the Indian Military from all the districts of Telangana State.

The positions for which the recruitment rally is being held are: soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), soldier nursing assistant/soldier nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk/store keeper technical, soldier general duty and soldier tradesman.

The registration for the rally shall start from January 19 till February 17. Only those who apply online shall be eligible to attend the recruitment rally. The applicants shall be issued with printable admit card by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Information about the report centers will be uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website after the issuance of admit cards.

Applicants may also get information about the centres nearest to them by visiting the ‘Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad’ or by calling 040 27740059 / 27740205.