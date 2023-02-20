Telangana: Min Harish Rao reviews road safety in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana health and family welfare minister T Harish Rao on Monday presided over a meeting on road safety measures to be taken up in Siddipet district. Siddipet commissioner of police Sweta presented a comparative analysis on road accidents in Siddipet district as part of the meeting.

Harish Rai directed health department officials to study the Tamil Nadu model which he said significantly helped in reducing the fatalities on roads.

The Telangana health minister stated that signages and speed breakers should be put in place on accident prone areas on the Siddipet – Hyderabad road. Harish Rao asked the officials to notify hospitals in government and private sectors as designated trauma care centres and also directed officials to upload them in the state’s portal.

Officials from the Roads and Buildings department were also asked to develop service roads and take up illumination of islands on the Gajwel Outer ring Road. Officers briefed Harish Rao about the various black spots identified in the district and the measures taken to prevent accidents in these areas, said a press release from his office.

A state level committee on the road safety committee has been constituted and similar committees are also functioning at the district level which meet regularly to chalk out an action plan to prevent accidents, the release added.