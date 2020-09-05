Telangana minister Harish Rao tests Covid-19 positive

Hyderabad, Sep 5 : Two days before the commencement of Telangana state legislature session, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister took to Twitter on Saturday to declare that he is infected with Covid. He, however, said he was “fine”.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine,” tweeted Harish Rao.

The minister, who is nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get Covid test done.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao’s cousin and cabinet colleague K.T. Rama Rao wished him speedy recovery.

“Get well soon Bava. I am sure you’ll recover faster than others,” tweeted Industry Minister Rama Rao.

In June, Harish Rao had gone into self-quarantine after his personal assistant had tested positive. Though the minister had tested negative, he went into self-quarantine at his house as a precautionary measure.

Harish Rao is the second Telangana minister to test positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali had tested positive and was hospitalised. He recovered in a couple of weeks.

Few legislators of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had also tested positive over last three months.

Harish Rao has tested positive a couple of days before the Telangana legislature session is set to begin.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy on Friday asked all legislators to undergo the tests for COVID-19 by September 6.

The monsoon session of both Assembly and Council is scheduled to begin on September 7. The presiding officers of both the Houses have made it mandatory for members to show COVID-19 negative reports to attend the session.

While diagnostic centres have been set up in Assembly and Council premises for legislators, those present in districts have been urged to undergo tests at their respective places.

The Covid test has been declared mandatory for all staff members of legislature, ministers’ aides, security personnel and media persons covering the session.

Source: IANS

