Telangana minister KTR provides financial assistance to IIT student

Hyderabad: Telangana State Information and Technology Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao who is known for helping needy people has been extending financial help to a girl who got a seat in IIT-Indore two years ago. Recently, he handed over a cheque towards the payment of her institution’s tuition fee.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, two years ago, the girl, Mekala Anjali who hails from Warangal District secured a seat in IIT-Indore. Despite securing a seat, she was struggling to arrange the tuition fee of the institution. Later, she had sought help from KTR.

Since then, the minister is not only extended financial support for payment of the tuition fee but also providing aid to her for other educational expenses.

On Wednesday, after handing over the cheque, he enquired about her future plan.