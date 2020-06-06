Telangana minister KTR responds to Meera Chopra’s cry for help

Hyderabad: Beleaguered Bollywood actress Meera Chopra turned in desperation to Telangana Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao, and he didn’t disappoint. For the past few days, the actress, who has worked in the Telugu film industry, has been facing trouble from irate fans of popular Telugu film star NTR or Jr. NTR.

Responding to a tweet for help from Meera Chopra earlier on Friday, the minister popularly known as KTR, tweeted back: “Ma’m, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint.”

Ma’m, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint https://t.co/mbKzVAe5fB — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 5, 2020

The Bollywood actress, who has worked in the local film industry, has been at the receiving end from fans of Telugu film star KTR, who hails from the NTR clan which includes former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The star is grandson of veteran Telugu thespian, former AP Chief Minister and founder of the Telugu Desam Party, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or NTR after whom he is named.

Meera Chopra’s troubles began on June 3, when during the course of an online interactive session with fans, she had stated that Telugu star Mahesh Babu is her favourite actor from the South. When queried about NTR, she had responded that she was unaware of him and was not his fan either. The response angered NTR fans who began trolling her and threatening her.

@KTRTRS @RaoKavitha ive been abused of gangrape, acidattack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshamed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly pic.twitter.com/GtIZPEMvqm — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

KTR, Telangana minister for IT and other portfolios, is known to be extremely responsive to pleas for help on his Twitter account. Throughout the Covid-19 lockout, his Twitter account was constantly abuzz with various requests from common people.

Tagging KTR and his sister Kavita, whose father is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the actress, in a tweet, had said: “@KTRTRS @RaoKavitha ive been abused of gangrape, acidattack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshamed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly”.

Apart from approaching the Hyderabad Police and filing a complaints in the matter, Meera Chopra, who is related to popular actress Priyanka Chopra, had also made appeals for help to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the National Commission for Women too.

Later, Meera Chopra thanked KTR for his prompt response. “Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women!” she tweeted back, with twin emojis of folded hands.

