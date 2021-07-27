Telangana minister KTR’s timely help saves two injured youth (video)

The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla when he saw two youth lying on the road, bleeding.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 27th July 2021 3:51 pm IST
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao saved the lives of two youngsters who were lying injured on Siddipet Bypass road in Hyderabad on July 26.

The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Sircilla when he saw two youth lying on the road, bleeding.
The youth were traveling on their bike which accidentally hit a divider. The Minister helped shift the victims in his personal vehicle and sent them to the nearest hospital.

You can watch the video here:

