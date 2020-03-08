Telangana Minister launches Hyderabad’s first women cab service

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Minister For Women & Child Welfare, Government of Telangana, Satyavathi Rathod launches Women on Wheels, Hyderabad’s first Women for Women Cab Service during a All Women Treasure Hunt held at Sultan Ul-Uloom College in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.

The Minister handed over Keys to four women cab drivers—D. Sharada, Dhanalakshmi, T. Sharada and M. Sowjanya, all in the age group of 28 to 40 years and are married. To begin with, they will ply their cabs in and around Hi-tech City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, only during the day time. They will work for five days a week. Areas and timings will be extended as they stabilize and more when more women join them.

To add more value to the launch, an all Women’s Car Rally & Treasure Hunt was flagged off at Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society at Banjara Hills, on Sunday morning which concluded at Radisson Blu in the afternoon.

Treasure Hunt is positioned to create awareness about the service of Women on Wheels and Women’s Safety. 20 cars participated in it

The cab services can be booked through online through EasyCommute App.

Speaking on the occasion Satyavathi Rathod said if given opportunities women excell well. Telangana Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is committed for the empowerment of women.

DGP Mahender Reddy told Easy Commute to integrate their back end operations with the police so that police can ensure safety and security of the passengers and lady drivers.

Principal Secretary, Sunil Sharma said women are surpassing men in many fields. Women can perform better than men. There is nothing that is impossible for women to achieve.

D. Divya, Commissioner of Women & Child Welfare Dept said women are excelling well in every field and she gave an example of how a remote District like Adilabad had 50 women conductors.

Speaking on the occasion welcoming the gathering Jyotsna Founder of YoDee Foundation, which is behind the Women on Wheels said , the women drivers besides driving were trained in confidence building, road etiquette, self-defence, trained in a concept called Atithi Devo bhava(the guest is god), First Aid, Small repairs, basic English and Communication Skills, Topography of the city, Google Map Reading etc

The vehicles are financed. Each vehicle costs Rs 5.25lakh. The Women & Child Welfare Department subsidized to the extent of 35% and the government even provided 10% margin money required. On the whole, the beneficiaries got a subsidy of Rs 2.25 lakh. Only women can use this cab service. They can book “women on wheels” cabs through EasyCommute App their technology partner.

The treasure hunt concluded at Radisson Blue. Police Commissioners VC Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagavathula, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad DCP Anasuya graced the awards function.

Speaking at the concluding function Mahesh Bhagvat and VC Sajjanar told women not to become vulnerable to themselves and later to police. Both the top cops assured women drivers all the help.

Mahesh Bhagvat described four women drivers as women pilots.

Andrew Fleming appreciated the efforts in engaging women from less fortunate backgrounds very constructively.

Women on Wheels is the brainchild of YoDee(Yosha Deedithi Foundation). It is supported by Government of Telangana, Dept of Women Development & Child Welfare. TSRTC, Transport Department, Police, Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society, Radission Blu, We Connect, Area 9 Ladies Circle of Round Table India and others.

Four women drivers, D. Sharada, V. Dhanalakshmi, M Soujanya and T. Sharada, out of 36 women who were trained rigorously for well over several months.

YoDee, means Stree Shakthi. The objective this not for profit entity is to unite women and ideas to support their personal and professional, informed Pinky Singh of YoDee

Giving details about future plans, Jyotsna shared that Sh(e) Autos are on the anvil. These electrical autos again will be by women for women. The details of the same are being worked out and the same will be shared as soon as we are ready to roll out she added. To start with we will roll out 100 autos, she quickly added.

Mahesh Bagvat said like in Pune, we would like to see pink autos, which will be run by women for women. Pune and Delhi have them. Pune has 200 of them, he told.

Car No 16 adjudged as the winner of the Treasure Hunt.

Car No 14, the most creative and best themed car was recognised. They came up with a very timely messages pasted on their car “Just one Carona Case in India, all are crazy for masks. Daily 400 die in road accidents, but still, there is no craze seen for helmets.

