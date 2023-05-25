Telangana: Minor among 6 held for theft of 7 QTL of electric wires

Hyderabad: Six persons including a minor boy were arrested by Bibinagar police on Wednesday in connection with the theft of electric wires. Police seized seven quintals of aluminium wire worth Rs three lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Mood Kishan, 30, Gugulothu Pavan, 23, Pidugu Naveen, 34, Banithu Chandraskhekar, 19, Banithu Madhu, 21, and a minor boy whose name has been withheld.

According to the Bhongir deputy commissioner of police, M Rajesh Chandra, the gang stole seven quintals of electric wire from Bhongir.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused on the outskirts of Bibinagar near MRR developers. The police registered a case and took the accused into custody.