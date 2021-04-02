Telangana: Minor boys beaten, forced to eat cow dung for stealing mangoes

Hyderabad: Two minor boys were subjected to inhumane treatment on Thursday evening in Thorrur town of Telangana’s Mahabubabad district for allegedly plucking a few mangoes from a field.

The boys, aged 15 and 17, were thrashed and forced to eat dung. The accused also captured the incident on video.

Based on a complaint from the mother of one of the two boys, Thorrur town police registered a case and detained the accused for questioning. According to police, the boys had entered the orchard in search of their pet dog. One of the men guarding the orchard shot the video on his mobile phone and shared it with others.

The case has been registered under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) , 504 (punishment for intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 ( punishment for cruelty against child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

While speaking to the Indian Express, the circle inspector of Thorrur town police station N Karunakar said that Banoth Yakku and Banoth Ramulu, the two guards who assaulted the minors, were arrested Friday morning.

“Assuming that the boys entered the orchard for stealing mangoes, the guards there tied them and beat them up. They forced them to eat cow dung and applied it to their body. They took the video of the boys and shared it. We are investigating the case,” he said.

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. and a case was registered Thursday night itself, he stressed.