Telangana: Minor girl set ablaze for resisting rape in Khammam

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl working as a domestic help was set on fire, allegedly by her employer in Khammam district, Telangana, for resisting his rape attempt, police said here on Monday.

The 26-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, based on the statement of the teenage girl, who is battling for life at a hospital in Khammam district after suffering severe burns, they said.

Though the incident occurred on September 18, it came to light only on Monday after police received specific information of the girl undergoing treatment for burn injuries at a private hospital, police said.

On that day, the man had tried to molest her and she resisted it. He then doused the girl with petrol and set her ablaze, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital, police said, adding it was not clear who got her admitted.

The girl would be shifted to another hospital for better treatment, they said.

“No one had approached police till Monday”, a senior police official said, adding her statement was recorded.

The man has been booked on charges of attempt to rape and murder.

Police said the private hospital had not informed them about the incident and action would be initiated against them by health authorities for allegedly hiding the details.