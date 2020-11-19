Telangana minorities commission asks govt depts, colleges to display Urdu on signboards

Hyderabad: In an effort to implement Urdu language in the state, The Telangana State Minorities Commission, has asked various government and semi-government institutions to display the Urdu language on their signboards.

In a press statement, the statutory body said that its Chairman, Mohammed Qamaruddin issued notices to all the heads of departments of state government, semi-government including universities in the state for implementation of Urdu official language on their signboards.

After the notices were sent, the statement said, about 90% of the departments informed the commission through letters that they have complied with the instructions.

“Prof. Jaya Shankar of Telangana State Agriculture University, at Hyderabad and Kaloji Narayana Rao of University of Health Sciences, Warangal, Telangana state even sent the photographs displaying the Urdu language on their signboards,” Mohammed Qamaruddin stated.

The chairman also said that he will continue his efforts for implementation of Urdu language in all offices during his tenure.

Earlier, in 2019 the Telangana State Minorities Commission had also asked the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities to come up with signboards highlighting names of railway stations in Urdu, apart from existing languages of Telugu, Hindi, and English.