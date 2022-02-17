Telangana: Minority Residential schools directed to celebrate CM KCR’s birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Residential (TMR) Schools were directed to celebrate Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday and Rs 10000 was granted to each school for the purpose.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) sent out an order regarding the matter and it also said that the Programme shall be conducted in all TMR institutions involving Parents, Students, Teachers, and Local Officials/MLAs.

These are the agenda items to be discussed in the celebrations according to the order including the role of Chief Minister information of Telangana State, the Establishment of Minorities Residential Schools in Telangana State by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, and programmes initiated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister including Mission Bhageeratha, Palle Pragathi, Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project and other welfare schemes among few other topics.

The order also asked schools to take up activities like skits, plantation drives, special lunch with special sweet for teachers, parents, students, and guests. But the order clearly mentioned to not conduct activities like Palabhishekam (Milk shower) and Garlanding the portrait of the chief minister.