Telangana: Minority Residential schools directed to celebrate CM KCR’s birthday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th February 2022 4:07 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (file)

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Residential (TMR) Schools were directed to celebrate Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday and Rs 10000 was granted to each school for the purpose.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) sent out an order regarding the matter and it also said that the Programme shall be conducted in all TMR institutions involving Parents, Students, Teachers, and Local Officials/MLAs.

These are the agenda items to be discussed in the celebrations according to the order including the role of Chief Minister information of Telangana State, the Establishment of Minorities Residential Schools in Telangana State by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, and programmes initiated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister including Mission Bhageeratha, Palle Pragathi, Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project and other welfare schemes among few other topics.

MS Education Academy

The order also asked schools to take up activities like skits, plantation drives, special lunch with special sweet for teachers, parents, students, and guests. But the order clearly mentioned to not conduct activities like Palabhishekam (Milk shower) and Garlanding the portrait of the chief minister.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button