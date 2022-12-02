Telangana Minority Study Circle idle, no coaching for Muslim candidates

Hyderabad: With the aim of providing coaching to job aspirants belonging to minority communities in Telangana, the government established Minority Study Circle (TSMSC) in 2015, however, this organization is yet to meet with large-scale success and all its activities have come to a standstill.

Study Circle was inaugurated on 24th September 2015 to provide guidance and coaching to minority candidates in Civil Services, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Police, Armed Forces, and other professional courses.

The government initially allocated a budget of Rs 6 to 8 crore, but later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore. In the issue of budget, the government did not show generosity and a complete budget was not issued in any year. Whatever budget was released in the last 8 years, it was spent only on salaries and other necessities.

Every year 100 minority candidates are selected and sponsored for Civil Services coaching by Study Circle but till date not a single candidate able to make it to the IAS. In the beginning, some of the candidates were successful in the prelims but could not be successful in the mains. Two candidates failed after reaching the interview.

The reason behind the failure of Study Circle would be the selection criteria set by the government. An annual income limit of Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas and Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas has been set for the candidates, as a result, non-serious candidates have been approached for selection. If the annual income limit is raised to 5 lakhs like in Karnataka, many deserving candidates can join the coaching, and chances of proceeding further could be multiplied.