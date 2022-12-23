Telangana: Minority welfare budget crunch hits Shaadi Mubarak, scholarships

Hyderabad: The operations of Telangana’s Minority Welfare Department have come to a standstill due to the non-execution of the budget. Chief Minister Overseas Scholarships, Shaadi Mubarak Scheme, fees reimbursement, and other schemes have not been executed because of the non-availability of budget.

Officials of the Minority Welfare Department confirmed that the reason for the non-provision of Shaadi Mubarak scheme applications on time is the lack of budget and that the department is processing up to Rs 25 crore per month due to which most of the applications are not processed.

The Minority Welfare Department required Rs 581 crore for the settlement of Shaadi Mubarak Scheme applications and people are facing difficulties due to the non-availability of this amount. Apart from this, 152 crore rupees are required for the scholarships provided by the government, which is not released by the government.

Officials of the Minority Welfare Department are fully aware of the situation, they are not in a position to do anything as they say that the problem is not being resolved despite several reminders to the government. Officials have confirmed that Rs 275 crore is required for processing RTF and MTF scholarships and they are not in a position to continue the scheme due to the non-release of the budget from the government.

In total, Rs 973 crore has been released to the Minority Welfare Department during the financial year i.e. 2022-23, while Rs 501 crore is reserved for Telangana Minority Residential Schools and the department does not have a budget for other schemes.

The students who are being approved for Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarships in the year 2020 are still waiting for the release of their scholarship amount, causing a difficult situation for them.

Apart from this, the youth who availed of the fee reimbursement scheme in the state are now waiting for their educational certificates. They are unable to get their certificates despite the completion of their education. The college management held their certificates due to non-payment of fees from the government, so they are not in a position to continue their education or get a job.