Telangana: MLC Kavitha felicitates woman for excelling in mining sector

Nihad AmaniPublished: 6th November 2020 7:35 am IST

Hyderabad: Sandhya Rasakatla, the first woman in the Indian mining sector to be certified as Underground Second Class Manager’s Certificate Competency, was felicitated on Thursday by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC from Nizamabad here.

Kavitha met and congratulated Rasakatla on her achievement.

TRS leader Kavitha, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been at the forefront in the best of interest for Singareni mineworkers and has been seen standing by them recently when she led the protest against the privatisation of 42 coal mines by the Centre.

This accomplishment of Rasakatla was first acknowledged by Kavitha on her Twitter handle where she wrote, “Ms Sandhya has created history by becoming the firstwoman in the Indian mining sector to be awarded Underground Second Class Manager’s Certificate Competency. It fills our hearts with pride to see the heights that women of our state are achieving. May you shine and rise.#Singareni.”

She later met Rasakatla and personally congratulated her for her remarkable attainment and celebrated the glory that Sandhya has brought to the state of Telangana due to her will and determination to break the glass ceiling.

Kavitha spoke with Rasakatla and told her that she is immensely proud of this daughter from Singareni and that she will always stand by her.

