Telangana Model Schools admission test to be held on August 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday has announced the Telangana State Model Schools admission test-2021, which is scheduled to be held on August 21.

The admission test will be held in two sessions on August 21. The admission test for Class VI admissions will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm for Classes VII to X.

Students who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website, the School Education department said on Tuesday.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates have been instructed to wear face mask and maintain school distancing during the examination.