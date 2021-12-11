Telangana: More students opt for BA, BSc and BCom courses

Hyderabad: Conventional degree courses have attracted more students in Telangana, as indicated from the increasing enrolments on the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal.

As per the details furnished by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), a total of 4,17,740 seats were available in 962-degree colleges across the state for the academic year 2021-22.

Out of the total seats, 2,29,154 students opted for BA, BSc and BCom courses during the academic year 2021-22. While 54,758 students enrolled for these courses in 138 government colleges, 1,74,396 students enrolled in 824 private aided and unaided degree colleges at present.

It is to be noted that 2,22,715 students had enrolled for the conventional courses in the academic year 2020-21 and 1,87,833 students registered for the same courses in 2019-20.

The admission capacity of government colleges has also been on the rise for some time now. The number of seats for these courses available during the academic year 2018-19 was 45,469, which has now been increased to 54,758 this year.

In terms of universities in the state, Osmania University emerged as the top choice for students. In 350 colleges affiliated with the university, there were a total of 1,54,460 seats available, out of which 90,657 students took admissions for these courses.