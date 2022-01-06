Telangana: More than 3000 posts vacant in universities

Hyderabad: In spite of A+ certificate given by the National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC), some universities are running with insufficient faculty. There are more than 3000 approved posts in government institutions including at undergraduate and postgraduate levels which are vacant.

Universities like Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi and Palmuru are facing severe faculty shortage as no recruitments have been made since the Telangana formation. Kakatiya University is running with only 102 of the 351 approved faculty.

The universities got permission to fill about 1051 approved posts and the proposal is under consideration of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The TSCHE is preparing the ground for recruitment and soon may hold the State Eligibility Test (SET).

Candidates who clear the SET or the National Eligibility Test (NET) are eligible to be appointed in a university. However, no SET has been conducted after 2014 in the State. Thousands of candidates who have qualified NET are waiting for the recruitment process to start. NET, SET or the Ph.D is required for the appointment of professor, associate and assistant professor posts.

The Registrar of Osmania University Prof Laxmi Narayana said that the proposal for SET has been sent to the Secretary. He informed that the university is prepared to conduct SET following the instruction of TSCHE.

The TSCHE figures show that enrolments in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have increased whose academic progress is being adversely affected due to the shortage of faculties.