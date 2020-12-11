Telangana: Mother, daughters commit suicide due to financial problems

SameerPublished: 11th December 2020 11:17 am IST
Khammam: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two daughters committed suicide due to financial problems. This incident took place in Khammam District, Telangana.

According to the report published in New Indian Express, G. Prakash, a daily wage worker had gone to Mahabubabad District on Wednesday. After returning, he knocked on the door of his house. When no one opened it, he approached the police station.

After receiving the information, cops reached the spot and forced open the door of the house. They found that Prakash’s wife and two daughters were dead.

It is suspected that the woman and her daughters might have committed suicide over financial problems.

A relative of the family informed the media that the marriage of the eldest daughter of the couple was scheduled to be held on January 11, 2021.  

