Telangana: Mother kills 9-year-old son to keep her affair secret

Nalgonda: A woman allegedly killed her 9-year-old son in order to keep her extramarital affair secret. This incident took place on Friday evening at Buddaram village in Nalgonda District.

The crime came to light when the father of the deceased got suspicious over the death and approached the police station.

Objectionable position

As per the details of the case, on Friday afternoon, the boy saw her mother in an objectionable position along with a man. When the boy said that he would reveal it to his father, his mother strangled him to death. At the time of the incident, the father of the boy was not at home.

Later, she pretended that the boy had died due to natural death. However, the father of the boy got suspicious when he noticed the marks on the neck of the deceased.

Confession

Upon getting the complaint, police questioned the woman. During the investigation, she confessed that she had murdered her son.

Police registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC.