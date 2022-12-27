Telangana: Mother throws children into stream to death

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly threw her two children in a stream near Banswada town on Monday night. They have been identified as Yuvaraj, 4, and 6-month-old Ananya.

According to Banswada town Inspector Mahendra Reddy, the woman, Aruna, was having marital disputes with her husband, Mohan, and allegedly threw her two children in the stream on Monday night.

Mohan, a resident of Udgir in Maharashtra, asked his wife to come to his native place on Monday. Instead, she took her two children to the stream and threw them in it. People near the stream rescued the children immediately and admitted them to a hospital, but they died while receiving treatment.

Aruna revealed to the police that she was not the one who had thrown the kids into the stream but an auto driver she quarrelled with on the way there. However, no vehicle travelled through the area when the incident occurred, according to the police’s review of local CCTV footage.

The police have filed a case, and an investigation is underway.