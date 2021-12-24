Telangana: Movie ticket prices to hike as govt approves proposal

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday approved the proposal to raise movie ticket prices in the state based on the request of film producers.

A proposal was sent to the government requesting a hike in the prices of movie tickets. The government accepted the proposal after thoroughly going through it. Hence, the ticket prices across all theatres in the state will rise accordingly.

The government suggested that the price of tickets, GST, management charges, and online charges, be printed separately.

As per the government order, the minimum ticket price in an air-conditioned theatre has been fixed at Rs 50 and the maximum price has been set at Rs 150, excluding GST. A multiplex may charge a consumer amounts between Rs 100-250, per ticket, excluding GST.

The service charges have been fixed at Rs 5 for non-ac theatres and Rs 3 for air-conditioned theatres.