Telangana: Municipal administration dept issues guidelines for schools reopening

Hyderabad: In line with the decision taken to reopen schools and colleges across the statem, Telangana municipal administration department on Tuesday issued guidelines to take up sanitation in schools and Anganwadis before August 30.

A decision to reopen all educational institutions from KG to PG was taken at a high-level meeting of officials chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after considering a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. The physical classes are set to resume from September 1.

In its order, the municipal administration department directed all the municipal commissioners to take up a special drive of cleaning and sanitation in the state-run schools and Anganwadis and supervise them on a regular basis until the reopening.

From cleaning classrooms, premises and public toilets housed inside the schools, to disinfecting, conducting anti-fly and anti larval measures, the department listed duties for the MCs. Besides, the department also sought a daily report to be submitted to the concerned RMDA.

In the meeting on Monday, chief minister KCR also directed the headmasters and principals to keep a check on the students’ health after reopening of schools and colleges. If found with symptoms, he suggested they take the student to the nearest PHC for COVID-19 test.