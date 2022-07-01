Telangana: Municipal commissioner booked in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case of criminal misconduct against Jalpally municipal corporation commissioner Gade Praveen Kumar for possession of over Rs 3 crores in disproportionate assets.

ACB sleuths on Friday conducted raids in six locations including the office and residences of the municipal commissioner and his close relatives. During this raid, they found that the commissioner was in possession of properties worth Rs 3,32,52,300.

“Most of his properties are in benami (fictious) names. He is in possession of 73 unused non-judicial stamp papers in his house. Numerous sale agreements and sale deeds were also found in his house on benami names,” said ACB in a press release.

The municipal commissioner was arrested on June 30 and remanded to judicial custody until 15th July. Further investigation is ongoing.