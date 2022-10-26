Telangana: Munugode voters in Hyderabad to play a major role in upcoming bypoll

Hyderabad: Munugode voters who have migrated to Hyderabad and other parts of the country are set to play a major role in the success or failure of any party in the by-elections in the assembly constituency.

There are around 56,000 Munugode voters living in the LB Nagar constituency. Most of the voters belong to LB Nagar, Sarwar Nagar, Dulsukh Nagar, Appal, Hayat Nagar, Pada Amberpet, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Kermanghat, Ramantapur, Amberpet, Budapal, and other areas.

According to sources, the TRS has prepared a blueprint of the total number of voters residing in different areas of Hyderabad over a month ago where a maximum number of voters working in 16 companies of the city have been identified.

There are reports citing that arrangements like travel buses and hotel rooms have also been made. TRS’ principal opponent, the BJP has also made similar arrangements to ferry voters not just from the city, but also from states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.