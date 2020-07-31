Telangana Muslim leaders asks CM not to test their patience

Hyderabad: Muslim leaders of Telangana have asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao not to test their patience and immediately make a categorical announcement for reconstruction of the two mosques demolished in the secretariat premises.

United Muslim Forum (MUF), an umbrella grouping of various Muslim organizations and clerics, stated that lack of progress for reconstruction of the mosques even three weeks after their demolition had caused anger and unease among the community.

It recalled that when the chief minister had expressed regret over demolition, it had made clear that regret alone will not be enough and both the mosques should be rebuilt at their original sites.

“However, the government’s silence shows that it is following into the footsteps of the Congress and that it has no importance of sanctity of mosques and regard for the sentiments of Muslims. If this is the case, Muslims will finalise a plan of action for democratic protest for restoration of mosques. The patience of Muslims should not be tested on this sensitive issue,” the statement said.

In an obvious reference to Babri Masjid, the Muslim leaders stated that the Congress party had committed a mistake and it is still facing the wrath of Muslims. They also remarked that an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) does not mean Muslims would keep quite on the issue of mosques.

MUF is headed by Moulana Raheemuddin Ansari, who is also president of Telangana Urdu Academy, a government body. MUF, which had backed TRS in the previous elections, comprises various organizations including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The previous statement by MUF warning protest over the issue of demolished mosques had the name of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Chief Minister on July 10 had expressed regret over damage to mosque and temple during demolition of old buildings at the secretariat and promised to rebuild them.

Reacting to this, the MUF had said that regret alone was not enough and those responsible for demolition should be brought to book and demolished mosques should be rebuilt where they stood.

The government has razed all 10 blocks at the old secretariat to build a new complex at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister examined the designs of the new complex and suggested several changes to it. He instructed officials to ensure all facilities so that all should work comfortably.

He stated that in the new secretariat, the chambers of ministers, chief secretary, secretaries, advisors and all the facilities will be created.

He suggested that on all the floors, there should be a dining hall, meeting hall and place for the visitors.

Source: IANS