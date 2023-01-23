Telangana: Nagoba Jatara festivities in full swing at Keslapur

Hyderabad: The festivities for the annual Keslapur Nagoba Jatara began at midnight on Saturday in Indravelli Mandal and will continue till January 28.

Celebrations this year are being held in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple constructed by the Mesram clan, which raised Rs 5 crore to carry out the works.

Nagoba Jatara is the second biggest tribal fair in Telangana after Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara that begins on the last Amavasya (new moon day) of Pushya Masam as laid down by the tradition every year.

On this occasion, members of the Mesram clan (comprising 70 members) offer prayers to the deity of the snake god with the holy Godavari waters.

Adivasis clad in their traditional attire offered prayers to anthills near the temple in line with the centuries-old tradition.

The clan fetches water from the Godavari river to Keslapur from Hasanmadugu in Jannaram mandal after walking a distance of 75 km.

Following the walk on Saturday, they tied the water container to a banyan tree and performed abhishekam to the deity of Nagoba.

All the families who come from various places across the states, gathered under the tree at Indravelli before the festivities began.

The introduction of the newly married daughter-in-law to their elders also takes place on the occasion following which they are declared as part of the Mesram clan.

Apart from the rituals, the tribals further take up ‘betting’ as it is one of the important aspects of the Jatara.

Nagoba Jatara was declared a state festival after the formation of Telangana. Devotees arrive from Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts and parts of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to offer prayers.

District collector Sikta Patnaik and ITDA project officer K Varun Reddy with other officials and leaders are likely to offer prayers at midnight on January 24.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, along with Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar also participated in the Sunday celebrations.

The Jatara will feature ‘Nagoba Darbar’ on Tuesday, where public grievances will be received by the district administration.