Telangana: Nalgonda government medical college issues job notice

Hyderabad: Nalgonda’s government medical college, managed by the director of medical education (DME), has issued a notification to hire 23 assistant professors and civil assistant surgeons (CAS) on a contractual basis.

The contract of posts will be valid till March 31, 2023.

The management of the government medical college, is holding walk-in interviews for qualified candidates on April 27 at the Collector Office in the district.

General Medicine (3), General Surgery (2), Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) (4), Paediatrics (4), Anaesthesia (2), and 8 CAS positions are available for assistant professors.

The deadline for submitting application forms to the government medical college in Nalgonda is 10 am on April 27, and walk-in interviews will be held at the Collector Office beginning at 11 am on the same day.

The monthly consolidated compensation for assistant professor would be Rs 1,25,000, while that for civil assistant surgeon (CAS) will be Rs 52, 000.

For more details please check the website.