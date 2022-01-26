Telangana: NDBS India to set up IT business services centre in Adilabad

Published: 26th January 2022
IT Minister KT Rama Rao with NDBS-India CEO & MD sanjeev Desh Pnade. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: NTT DATA Business Solutions (NDBS) company’s India unit has announced on Wednesday that it will set up an IT business services centre in Adilabad.

State IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and expressed jubilation over the announcement.

“Met and thanked Sri Sanjeev Deshpande @deshan1g MD & CEO, @NDBS_India who came forward to set up new IT business services centre in Adilabad town #Telangana Govt is committed to taking IT to Tier 2 towns & this is yet another big step forward,” he tweeted.

