Telangana: NDBS India to set up IT business services centre in Adilabad

Hyderabad: NTT DATA Business Solutions (NDBS) company’s India unit has announced on Wednesday that it will set up an IT business services centre in Adilabad.

State IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and expressed jubilation over the announcement.

“Met and thanked Sri Sanjeev Deshpande @deshan1g MD & CEO, @NDBS_India who came forward to set up new IT business services centre in Adilabad town #Telangana Govt is committed to taking IT to Tier 2 towns & this is yet another big step forward,” he tweeted.