Telangana: New AICC incharge to visit the state on January 11

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Telangana incharge of the Congress party Manikrao Thakre will visit the State on January 11 and will stay till January 12.

Thakre will hold a series of meetings with the party leaders during his two-day visit. He will land in the State capital at 10 am on January 11 and hold a meeting with the AICC secretaries at 11 am on the same day. He will hold a meeting with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy at 11.30 am followed by a meeting with the senior leaders of the party and TPCC working presidents.

Thakre will take part in a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party at 3 pm at Gandhi Bhavan. Later, he will take part in the executive committee meeting of the party. On the following day, he will meet all the DCC presidents of the State at 10.30 am and presidents of all affiliated organisations of the party at 11.30 am and with the presidents of the different cells of the party at 12.30 pm. He will leave for Delhi at 4 pm on the same day.