Telangana: Newborn with congenital anomaly abandoned in Jangaon

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident reported from Jangaon district, a newborn baby suffering from a congenital anomaly was abandoned.

The baby, who is said to be hardly three days old, was left at a chicken centre on Kanchanapally road in Raghunathpally mandal. The parents and relatives of the newborn abandoned her as she was born with a tumour, a congenital anomaly, on her head.

The baby is active and the other vital organs are stable, according to the lab reports. The newborn weighing around 2.5 kg was shifted to Raghunathpally PHC and put under observation.