Telangana: Newborn with congenital anomaly abandoned in Jangaon

The parents and relatives of the baby abandoned her as she was born with the tumor on her head.

Telangana: Newborn with congenital anomaly abandonned in Jangaon
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident reported from Jangaon district, a newborn baby suffering from a congenital anomaly was abandoned.

The baby, who is said to be hardly three days old, was left at a chicken centre on Kanchanapally road in Raghunathpally mandal. The parents and relatives of the newborn abandoned her as she was born with a tumour, a congenital anomaly, on her head.

The baby is active and the other vital organs are stable, according to the lab reports. The newborn weighing around 2.5 kg was shifted to Raghunathpally PHC and put under observation.

