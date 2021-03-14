Telangana: Newly-wed groom drowned day after nikah

By Sameer|   Published: 14th March 2021 10:32 am IST
Drowning
Representaional Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newly-wed groom died after drowning in a lake located in Allapur Village of Vikharabad District, Telangana. This incident took place a day after his ‘nikah’ (marriage).

The groom who is identified as 22-year-old Yaseen had married a girl who hails from Falaknuma area.

Later, Yaseen along with the family members visited the lake where he and his cousin, aged 10 years, fell into it accidentally.

With the help of the local villagers, relatives took them out of the lake. Both of them were rushed to a government hospital where Yaseen was declared dead.

His cousin who is in critical condition was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned that Yasin’s valima reception was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

