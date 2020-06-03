Telangana: Newly-wed woman Sameena commits suicide

Hyderabad: A newly-wed woman committed suicide on Tuesday night. This incident took place at her house located at Vasanthapuri Colony, Malkajgiri.

As per the details of case, the woman who is identified as Sameena Banu, aged 20 year had a love marriage with Sai Charan in the month of November last year.

After the marriage, they resided at Neredmet. Later, they shifted to Vasanthapuri Colony.

Deceased’s husband became jobless

Sai Charan who become jobless four months back used to harass his wife who was three months pregnant. He used to harass her mentally and physically for money.

The woman who was vexed up with the harassment committed suicide by hanging herself.

The matter came to limelight after neighbours of the deceased found her hanging. They informed the deceased’s sister, Meraj Banu.

Deceased’s sister lodges complaint

After receiving the information, Meraj Banu and her husband came to the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Meraj, police registered a case against Sai who is absconding.

