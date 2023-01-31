Telangana: No amendments in Qazath system, improvement on the card

Hyderabad: Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board Mohammad Masihullah Khan while addressing a meeting with all the Qazis of Telangana State that there will be no amendments in the system of Qazath in the state of Telangana, but steps will be taken to further improve and strengthen the system jointly with Qazis.

He advised the Qazis to refrain themselves from any act of damaging the ancient system of Shariah. He said that if efforts are made to disintegrate the system associated with the Waqf Board, then the Muslim Ummah will suffer a great loss and apart from increasing sectarian differences, mutual distances will increase.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Waqf Board Mr. Mohammad Masihullah Khan along with Member of Telangana State Waqf Board Maulana Syed Abul Fateh Bandgi Pasha Qadri, Mr. Syed Khwaja Moinuddin Chief Executive Officer Telangana State Waqf Board and other office bearers were present.

Mr. Mohammad Masihullah Khan informed that the Telangana State Waqf Board will effectively pursue the case pending before the court and all steps will be taken to ensure the maintenance of the system of Qazath.

Qazis from all districts of Telangana state were present in the meeting. The Chairman advised the Qazis of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to submit their documents within five days. Ten days will be provided to submit the documents of nikah performed in the districts to the Waqf Board.

The qazis assured the Waqf Board officials that they were with the board to maintain the old system in the state and they would not allow any attempt to harm the system to succeed.

The Qazis present in the meeting apprised the officials about the difficulties arises in coordination with the Waqf Board, on which the Chairman assured serious steps to solve these problems and said that steps should be taken to further improve the system of issuance and collection of booklets to all Qazis across the state.