Telangana: No change in Dasara vacation schedule for schools

Hyderabad: The Dasara holiday schedule for schools remains unchanged, with vacations running from September 26 to October 9.

According to the academic calendar for the academic year 2022–23, the Dasara holidays have already been announced to all primary/upper primary/high schools under all managements from September 26 to October 9 (including September 25 Sunday). This was made clear by the Director of School Education in a press release.

There would be no further change in the already announced dates of the Dasara holidays as per the academic calendar, the Director said in the press note.