Telangana: No lockdown as of now, booster shots from Jan 10

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), in a review meeting on Sunday, put to rest all speculations of a possible night curfew and lockdown in the state as no such decision was taken. He announced that booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to frontline workers, senior citizens, and Health care workers, starting Monday, January 10.

On Sunday, the state government also extended its ban over rallies, public gatherings, and mass gatherings till January 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The chief minister also advised the public not to move in groups, especially during the Sankranthi holidays. He asked people to stay home and celebrate while taking all precautions against the COVID-19 virus.

KCR also advised people to be “alert, take self-regulatory measures and follow the government guidelines”, while asking citizens to also “put away all fears over the new” COVID-19 variant. He also announced that the third dose (booster Shot) will be administered to all eligible frontline workers, people above 60 years of age, and health care workers.

The Telangana chief minister made the announcements during a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the situation of COVID-19 in the state, alongside the alertness of the medical and health departments. KCR also reviewed the progress of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Irrigation departments in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister advised people to “mask up, maintain social distancing”, and follow all other COVID-19 protocols. He also asked the public to get themselves vaccinated, including those between the ages of 15-18.

“Those having symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately seek medical support to receive treatment,” advised CM KCR. He reiterated that the state government is well equipped and prepared to face any situation that arises due to COVID-19.

The medical and health department officials submitted a report to KCR on the measures taken following his instructions, post the previous review meet. They also assure the chief minister that arrangements for adequate Oxygen beds, medicines, and other facilities required, have been made.

Development of the new Secretariat

KR also reviewed the development and progress of the new Secretariat building complex, which is on the verge of completion, according to a statement from his office. He instructed the R&B Minister, Prashanth Reddy, to speed up important works alongside works on the landscaping, security system, etc.

KCR also said that the state-of-the-art Police Command Control Building, with for 24-hour vigilance, should be expedited as well.

Irrigation projects

On Sunday, KCR also reviewed the progress of irrigation projects in the state. He issued several instructions and suggestions to the department officials, in this regard. He reviewed the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of works on the Godavari river and instructed officials to prepare information and data, as sought by the Central Water Commission, to be able to seek permissions, as the earliest.