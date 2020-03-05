Telangana not affected by Corona virus: Etala

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etala Rajender today said India was not much affected with coronavirus and people should avoid fears on its spread. Talking to mediapersons here today, the Minister said one who came from Dubai to Hyderabad and other from Italy to Delhi caught the deadly virus. The Centre has appreciated the Telangana government for taking all precautionary measures to contain the corona virus Covid-19.

In India and Telangana State, the virus does not exist as it came from outsiders, he said. One who joined Gandhi Hospital with the virus will be discharged in two days. He appealed to the IT companies to avoid scare of the virus as Mind Space company was shut on a suspicious case.

Appreciating the media role to create awareness, Rajender asked people not to believe in social media campaign on corona virus. The people need not panic as the virus was not capable to kill and the government has allowed private hospitals to get samples to check the virus. “It is contagious and will not spread in air,” the Health Minister clarified.



People from Argentina were seeking coronavirus test which was not correct. Test will be conducted if a person really infected with the virus and there was no need of unnecessary fear, he said. The Hospitals with medical colleges came forward to serve and a command control center was set up for the same. “Today 10 samples of blood were collected and we wish that it will not come to us”, he added.