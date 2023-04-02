Telangana: Notices served to 14 electricity employees involved in irregularities

Hyderabad: The Electricity Department has issued show cause notices to 14 employees involved in electrical irregularities for charging electricity fees from electric consumers without installing electric meters and on fake electricity connections.

After receiving public complaints, the electricity department conducted an inquiry through vigilance. After which their corruption stories have come to light. Based on the vigilance report, 14 employees, including four ADAs and one DE, besides other employees were issued show cause notices.

Fake bills were issued to 10,783 electric consumers and no meters were connected at 4,842 places in Nagar Kurnool district. Due to which the manipulation of Rs 329 lakh in monthly bills has been identified in the investigation.

In rural areas, poor SC/ST people have to install meters for free connections in tribal areas, but bills were collected without installing meters. The investigation has found that bills were received while extracting readings on a single meter.

Meanwhile, the highest recorded peak electricity consumption of 15,497 MW for Telangana occurred at 11.01 am on Thursday. The previous peak occurred on March 15 at 15,062 MW.

Energy Department officials stated that while the peak electricity demand this time has already reached 15,497 MW, the maximum power consumption in March of last year was 14,160 MW. In the state, the demand for electricity peaked on March 15 at 15,062 MW, then dropped somewhat due to rain, before rising once again, according to officials.

In the upcoming days, officials predicted that the state’s power demand would surpass the 16,000 MW mark and its daily energy consumption would exceed 300 million units. The power utility department had planned for an adequate supply of electricity after estimating that the peak demand would reach 15,000 MW in March. The agriculture industry uses over 37 percent of the state’s total electrical production.

The officials stated that every effort would be made to ensure that all users, especially farmers, had access to reliable power during the summer.